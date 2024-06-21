SI

Ranking All 28 MLB City Connect Jerseys From Worst to Best

Tom Dierberger

Braves third baseman Austin Riley hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Truist Park on June 13.
Braves third baseman Austin Riley hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Truist Park on June 13. / Mady Mertens-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to debut their second edition of the City Connect uniforms on Saturday in a game against the Angels at Dodger Stadium.

When those uniforms hit the diamond, it'll mark the 28th and final City Connect jersey to be worn in 2024. Every MLB team aside from the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics feature a City Connect jersey, which makes sense because the Yankees are, well, the Yankees, and the A's haven't exactly proved in recent years that they have any desire to be connected to Oakland.

Each City Connect uniform is designed to represent the history and culture of each team's city or state it resides in. Some teams went bold in their design, straying away from their typical color scheme and adding an additional logo, and others (looking at you, Cardinals) didn't change much at all.

Without further ado, let's rank all 28 City Connect jerseys around baseball from worst to best:

28. Detroit Tigers

Tigers City Connect jersey
Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

The "Motor City" theme makes a ton of sense, but so would creating uniforms that don't look like a car drove over them.

27. Minnesota Twins

Twins City Connect jersey
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Even for a state with 10,000 lakes (which is noted on the side of the cap, by the way), this is too much blue. A purple Prince-themed City Connect jersey was right there for the taking, Twins.

26. Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies City Connect
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies went with a blue-and-yellow color scheme based on the city of Philadelphia's flag, but these jerseys just don't feel like Philly. At least the Liberty Bell featured on the cap is cool. Phillie Phanatic's agent must be furious that these jerseys aren't fluffy or green.

25. New York Mets

Mets City Connect jersey
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets went with gray jerseys—to represent the concrete jungle of New York City—paired with purple accents for the 7 Line that runs to Citi Field. This jersey needs more purple though, especially considering Grimace's impact on the club this season.

24. Texas Rangers

Rangers City Connect uniforms
Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The coloring here is nice, but the new Texas logo—influenced by the gothic lettering of the disbanded minor league team Dallas Eagles—on the cap and jersey is just doing too much.

23. Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers City Connect jerseys
MLB.com

Shohei Ohtani hitting bombs looks good in any jersey, but the Dodgers appeared to test that theory with these City Connects. At least these are an improvement from the 2023 City Connects that featured bright blue pants and crammed "Los Dodgers" on the cap.

22. Chicago Cubs

Cubs City Connect jerseys
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Highlighting the Wrigleyville area around Wrigley Field is a great idea, but again, this is just a lot of blue. White or light blue pants would improve this jersey a ton.

21. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates City Connect jerseys
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It would be strange to see a professional sports team in Pittsburgh wear any other colors than black and yellow, so we're glad the Pirates stuck with the black and yellow. These jerseys are just a bit too plain to surge up this list.

20. San Francisco Giants

Giants City Connect jerseys
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The gradient orange on the jersey represents the fog seen pretty much every day in San Francisco, which is cool. But the tone of the burnt orange—when the Giants have one of the most iconic color schemes in baseball—is hard to look at.

19. Boston Red Sox

Red Sox City Connect jersey
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bold move to stray from Boston's normal colors. But the Red Sox took a big swing with these jerseys, which were made in honor of the annual Patriots' Day when the city comes out to Fenway Park. The concept is a big win—it's just hard to make a yellow baseball jersey look good unless you are the Savannah Bananas.

18. Baltimore Orioles

Orioles City Connect jerseys
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A black jersey with white pants? The Orioles' City Connect jerseys are as safe as they come, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It would've been cool to see the colors on the sleeves featured more throughout the jersey.

17. Toronto Blue Jays

Blue Jays City Connect jersey
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays' City Connect jerseys are clean, but we pity broadcasters everywhere who have to read the backs of those jerseys from the booth. A brighter red could've worked really well here.

16. St. Louis Cardinals

City Connect jerseys
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals didn't stray far from their typical uniforms here, which might be the most Cardinals thing ever. "The Lou" is a nice feature on the jersey, though.

15. Cleveland Guardians

Guardians City Connect jersey
Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yeah, Cleveland did it right. This jersey is an underrated winner—not far off from how you'd describe the 2024 Guardians.

14. Cincinnati Reds

Reds City Connect jersey
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It's odd to see a team named the "Reds" wearing mostly black jerseys, but that's the spirit of the City Connect jerseys, folks. A bit more red on the jersey and this one could skyrocket into the top 10.

13. Chicago White Sox

White Sox City Connects
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox don't do much well these days—aside from their world-famous campfire milkshake—but these City Connects are pretty, pretty good.

12. Arizona Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks City Connect jerseys
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The color of the desert sand combined with "Serpientes" across the chest is pretty badass. These are nice, but the Diamondbacks also need to bring back their purple and green jerseys from the early aughts.

11. Kansas City Royals

Royals City Connect jersey
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Now this is how you do a blue City Connect jersey. Just gorgeous. Take notes, Tigers and Twins and Phillies and Cubs.

10. Houston Astros

Astros City Connects jersey
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Not sure if anyone actually calls Houston "Space City," but it doesn't matter. It looks cool on a baseball jersey. Houston, we do have one problem though—this is a missed opportunity for an alternate astronaut logo.

9. Colorado Rockies

Rockies City Connect jersey
John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Based off Colorado's license plate, the Rockies' City Connect jerseys are so much better than the Denver Nuggets' odd threads with "5,280" on the front.

8. Seattle Mariners

Mariners City Connect jerseys
Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

There might not be a cooler City Connect hat than the Mariners' trident lid.

7. San Diego Padres

Padres City Connects
Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports

If the word "vibrant" was a baseball uniform. It's perfect.

6. Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers City Connect
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The "Brew Crew" is one of the better team nicknames in baseball. This just so happens to be one of the better City Connect jerseys in baseball. Bonus points for the alternate tailgating grill logo on the sleeve.

5. Miami Marlins

Marlins City Connect jersey
Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Not many teams nailed the alternate color scheme better than the Marlins—the blue and orange just screams South Beach. There's an argument to be made that these should be Miami's regular uniforms.

4. Los Angeles Angels

Angels City Connect jersey
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The rare City Connect jersey that might actually be better than the team's normal uniform set. It's a perfect balance of retro and new school. All that's missing is a healthy Mike Trout.

3. Atlanta Braves

Braves City Connect jersey
Mady Mertens-USA TODAY Sports

Any time the Braves can honor Hank Aaron is a big win. These City Connect jerseys are a modern update to the 1974 uniforms that Aaron wore when he mashed his 715th homer to break Babe Ruth's all-time record. Bonus points for adding "The A" on the jersey.

2. Washington Nationals

Nationals City Connect jersey
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals have a rather boring color scheme (red, white and blue) so the pivot to gray and cherry blossom pink is a perfect alternate.

1. Tampa Bay Rays

Rays City Connect jersey
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

There's the Mona Lisa, the Sistine Chapel and the Tampa Bay Rays' City Connect uniforms. If these beauties haven't won you over yet, just wait until you find out about the alternate logo featuring a sting ray on a skateboard.

Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a writer and editor for the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Tom joined SI in 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports, and NBC Sports. In his spare time, Tom can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

