Ranking All 28 MLB City Connect Jerseys From Worst to Best
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Colorado Rockies
- Detroit Tigers - AthlonSports
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Oakland Athletics
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to debut their second edition of the City Connect uniforms on Saturday in a game against the Angels at Dodger Stadium.
When those uniforms hit the diamond, it'll mark the 28th and final City Connect jersey to be worn in 2024. Every MLB team aside from the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics feature a City Connect jersey, which makes sense because the Yankees are, well, the Yankees, and the A's haven't exactly proved in recent years that they have any desire to be connected to Oakland.
Each City Connect uniform is designed to represent the history and culture of each team's city or state it resides in. Some teams went bold in their design, straying away from their typical color scheme and adding an additional logo, and others (looking at you, Cardinals) didn't change much at all.
Without further ado, let's rank all 28 City Connect jerseys around baseball from worst to best:
28. Detroit Tigers
The "Motor City" theme makes a ton of sense, but so would creating uniforms that don't look like a car drove over them.
27. Minnesota Twins
Even for a state with 10,000 lakes (which is noted on the side of the cap, by the way), this is too much blue. A purple Prince-themed City Connect jersey was right there for the taking, Twins.
26. Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies went with a blue-and-yellow color scheme based on the city of Philadelphia's flag, but these jerseys just don't feel like Philly. At least the Liberty Bell featured on the cap is cool. Phillie Phanatic's agent must be furious that these jerseys aren't fluffy or green.
25. New York Mets
The Mets went with gray jerseys—to represent the concrete jungle of New York City—paired with purple accents for the 7 Line that runs to Citi Field. This jersey needs more purple though, especially considering Grimace's impact on the club this season.
24. Texas Rangers
The coloring here is nice, but the new Texas logo—influenced by the gothic lettering of the disbanded minor league team Dallas Eagles—on the cap and jersey is just doing too much.
23. Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani hitting bombs looks good in any jersey, but the Dodgers appeared to test that theory with these City Connects. At least these are an improvement from the 2023 City Connects that featured bright blue pants and crammed "Los Dodgers" on the cap.
22. Chicago Cubs
Highlighting the Wrigleyville area around Wrigley Field is a great idea, but again, this is just a lot of blue. White or light blue pants would improve this jersey a ton.
21. Pittsburgh Pirates
It would be strange to see a professional sports team in Pittsburgh wear any other colors than black and yellow, so we're glad the Pirates stuck with the black and yellow. These jerseys are just a bit too plain to surge up this list.
20. San Francisco Giants
The gradient orange on the jersey represents the fog seen pretty much every day in San Francisco, which is cool. But the tone of the burnt orange—when the Giants have one of the most iconic color schemes in baseball—is hard to look at.
19. Boston Red Sox
It was a bold move to stray from Boston's normal colors. But the Red Sox took a big swing with these jerseys, which were made in honor of the annual Patriots' Day when the city comes out to Fenway Park. The concept is a big win—it's just hard to make a yellow baseball jersey look good unless you are the Savannah Bananas.
18. Baltimore Orioles
A black jersey with white pants? The Orioles' City Connect jerseys are as safe as they come, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It would've been cool to see the colors on the sleeves featured more throughout the jersey.
17. Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays' City Connect jerseys are clean, but we pity broadcasters everywhere who have to read the backs of those jerseys from the booth. A brighter red could've worked really well here.
16. St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals didn't stray far from their typical uniforms here, which might be the most Cardinals thing ever. "The Lou" is a nice feature on the jersey, though.
15. Cleveland Guardians
Yeah, Cleveland did it right. This jersey is an underrated winner—not far off from how you'd describe the 2024 Guardians.
14. Cincinnati Reds
It's odd to see a team named the "Reds" wearing mostly black jerseys, but that's the spirit of the City Connect jerseys, folks. A bit more red on the jersey and this one could skyrocket into the top 10.
13. Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox don't do much well these days—aside from their world-famous campfire milkshake—but these City Connects are pretty, pretty good.
12. Arizona Diamondbacks
The color of the desert sand combined with "Serpientes" across the chest is pretty badass. These are nice, but the Diamondbacks also need to bring back their purple and green jerseys from the early aughts.
11. Kansas City Royals
Now this is how you do a blue City Connect jersey. Just gorgeous. Take notes, Tigers and Twins and Phillies and Cubs.
10. Houston Astros
Not sure if anyone actually calls Houston "Space City," but it doesn't matter. It looks cool on a baseball jersey. Houston, we do have one problem though—this is a missed opportunity for an alternate astronaut logo.
9. Colorado Rockies
Based off Colorado's license plate, the Rockies' City Connect jerseys are so much better than the Denver Nuggets' odd threads with "5,280" on the front.
8. Seattle Mariners
There might not be a cooler City Connect hat than the Mariners' trident lid.
7. San Diego Padres
If the word "vibrant" was a baseball uniform. It's perfect.
6. Milwaukee Brewers
The "Brew Crew" is one of the better team nicknames in baseball. This just so happens to be one of the better City Connect jerseys in baseball. Bonus points for the alternate tailgating grill logo on the sleeve.
5. Miami Marlins
Not many teams nailed the alternate color scheme better than the Marlins—the blue and orange just screams South Beach. There's an argument to be made that these should be Miami's regular uniforms.
4. Los Angeles Angels
The rare City Connect jersey that might actually be better than the team's normal uniform set. It's a perfect balance of retro and new school. All that's missing is a healthy Mike Trout.
3. Atlanta Braves
Any time the Braves can honor Hank Aaron is a big win. These City Connect jerseys are a modern update to the 1974 uniforms that Aaron wore when he mashed his 715th homer to break Babe Ruth's all-time record. Bonus points for adding "The A" on the jersey.
2. Washington Nationals
The Nationals have a rather boring color scheme (red, white and blue) so the pivot to gray and cherry blossom pink is a perfect alternate.
1. Tampa Bay Rays
There's the Mona Lisa, the Sistine Chapel and the Tampa Bay Rays' City Connect uniforms. If these beauties haven't won you over yet, just wait until you find out about the alternate logo featuring a sting ray on a skateboard.