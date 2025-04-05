MLB Fans Crown Chandler Simpson the Fastest Man in Baseball With New Ridiculous Highlight
Tampa Bay Rays prospect Chandler Simpson can flat out fly.
Simpson, who is starting the 2025 season with the Triple-A Durham Bulls, worked a 3-2 count against Sugar Land Space Cowboys left-handed pitcher Blake Weiman in the seventh inning Friday night. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Simpson smacked a ground ball to first base.
At first glance, it appeared to be a routine ground ball out. First baseman Collin Price scooped up the ground ball with no problem. But when he looked up, Weiman wasn't coming over to cover first base, and Simpson was charging down the line—and fast.
Price began sprinting to the bag, but Simpson and his blinding speed beat him to first base by a half step. On, again, what would be a routine ground ball out for any other player.
That play caught the attention of the MLB world, which is in agreement that there is nobody faster than Simpson in all of baseball.
Simpson hasn't come out of nowhere, either. The No. 70 pick by Tampa Bay in the 2022 MLB draft, Simpson stole 94 bases in '23, tying for the lead across all minor league levels, and he bested himself by stealing 104 bases last season—30 more than any other player.
If he continues to display this level of hustle and pure speed, it won't be long before the Rays call him up to the Show.