MLB Fans Are in Awe of Mariners' Move for Former D-Backs Slugger Eugenio Suárez

The best bat available is headed back to Seattle.

Blake Silverman

Eugenio Suárez is set to make his triumphant return to Seattle.
Eugenio Suárez is set to make his triumphant return to Seattle. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners made a major splash ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline Thursday, dealing for Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

Suárez, who played for the Mariners from 2022 to '23 before he was dealt to the D-Backs, joins a roster with the league's leading home-run hitter Cal Raleigh, who has 41 homers this season. Suárez entered the deadline as the best bat on the market, with 36 long balls this year himself.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan first reported the blockbuster which brings Suárez back to Seattle. The Mariners traded with the D-Backs just a week ago, acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor. Now, the Mariners get Arizona's other big bat on the market and the best one available. And baseball fans couldn't believe the move that brings even more power to Seattle's lineup:

The Mariners are 57-51, currently 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the AL West as they cling to the league's final wild card spot. And they just got a major offensive jolt to power them the rest of the way.

