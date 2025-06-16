MLB Reveals 2025 All-Star Jersey But With One Major Caveat
MLB's All-Star festivities are coming to Truist Park in mid-July, as the Atlanta Braves are slated to host this season's midsummer classic.
The biggest stars from across the league will take part in the annual exhibition game, and as excitement for the event builds, MLB released a first look at the official uniforms players from the American League and National League will be wearing in Atlanta.
There are new All-Star jerseys every year, so the release of the latest edition isn't much of a surprise. That said, there's a pretty significant twist tied to the reveal of this season's MLB All-Star uniforms.
Much to the delight of fans, MLB is reverting its All-Star Game dress code back to a previous format, under which players would wear the jerseys of their respective MLB teams, rather than donning the official All-Star Game attire.
Here's a first glance at the 2025 All-Star uniforms:
With players wearing their team uniforms for the actual All-Star Game, these jerseys will be reserved for the weekend's other events, such as the Home Run Derby.
Players rocking the All-Star uniform during the All-Star Game been a major sticking point among MLB fans in previous years, as they made clear they longed for the days when players would rock their own team's jerseys. Calls for that stylistic change did not go unnoticed by MLB's front office, prompting the change implented this year.
As for voting for the All-Star Game, fans will be able to vote in phase one from June 4 to 26, and again in phase two from June 30 to July 2.