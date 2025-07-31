MLB Fans Stunned by Padres' Enormous Trade Package for Mason Miller, JP Sears
The San Diego Padres made a huge move at the MLB trade deadline on Thursday, acquiring closer Mason Miller and southpaw starter JP Sears. It's a good pair of additions for the 60-49 Padres—but the cost they paid was enormous.
To land those two deadline targets San Diego gave up a huge haul of four prospects. Most shockingly, that haul is headlined by shortstop Leodalis De Vries, considered one of the best prospects in baseball and listed at No. 3 overall in the latest pipeline rankings. De Vries had been mentioned as a prospect potentially on the move in the lead-up to the deadline, but his inclusion in the deal for Miller and Spears was still a big surprise.
Miller, 26, has posted a 3.76 ERA and recorded 59 strikeouts in 38.1 innings so far this season. Sears has gone 7-9 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 starts.
The lengths the Padres were willing to go to get their guy left the MLB world reeling.