MLB Fans Stunned by Padres' Enormous Trade Package for Mason Miller, JP Sears

Fans were shocked the Padres were willing to give up so much for Miller and Sears.

Liam McKeone

Mason Miller was traded to the San Diego Padres at the deadline on Thursday.
Mason Miller was traded to the San Diego Padres at the deadline on Thursday. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres made a huge move at the MLB trade deadline on Thursday, acquiring closer Mason Miller and southpaw starter JP Sears. It's a good pair of additions for the 60-49 Padres—but the cost they paid was enormous.

To land those two deadline targets San Diego gave up a huge haul of four prospects. Most shockingly, that haul is headlined by shortstop Leodalis De Vries, considered one of the best prospects in baseball and listed at No. 3 overall in the latest pipeline rankings. De Vries had been mentioned as a prospect potentially on the move in the lead-up to the deadline, but his inclusion in the deal for Miller and Spears was still a big surprise.

Miller, 26, has posted a 3.76 ERA and recorded 59 strikeouts in 38.1 innings so far this season. Sears has gone 7-9 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 starts.

The lengths the Padres were willing to go to get their guy left the MLB world reeling.

