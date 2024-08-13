Fastest Players to 300 Career Home Runs in MLB History as Aaron Judge Nears Mark
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is poised to make MLB history— again.
Entering Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox, Judge, sitting at 299 home runs for his career, is on the doorstep of the 300-home run club, of which 160 players are in. Having played 953 career games in the big leagues leading into Tuesday's game, the Yankees slugger could become the fastest player to hit 300 career home runs in MLB history.
With Judge set to reach the mark, it's got us thinking. Which players are currently the fastest to the 300-career home run mark?
The Fewest Games to 300 Career Home Runs in MLB History
Player
Games
Ralph Kiner
1,087
Ryan Howard
1,093
Juan Gonzalez
1,096
Alex Rodriguez
1,117
Giancarlo Stanton
1,119
Aaron Judge Could Be Fastest Player to Reach 300 Career Home Runs
Judge, who will be playing in the 954th game of his MLB career on Tuesday night, is poised to knock Kiner's all-time record out of the water.
Barring an injury, or every manager in MLB collectively deciding not to pitch to him again this season— not out of the question given how good he's been (I kid)— Judge will almost certainly hit the 300th home run of his career before he reaches Kiner's all-time record of 1,087 career games played.
Doing so would make Judge the fastest player to 300 career home runs in terms of fewest games played. However, that's not the only record Judge would be setting upon joining the 300-home run club.
Hall of Famer Babe Ruth needed the fewest at-bats to hit 300 career home runs, logging just 3,830 before reaching the mark. Judge, with 3,424 at-bats in his career as of Tuesday, is poised to claim that mark as well once he belts his 300th career home run.
Should Judge hit his 300th career home run before reaching his 1,087th game played, and should the Yankees slugger belt career home run No. 300 before his 3,830th at-bat, then he will become the fastest player to join the 300 home run club, both in terms of the fewest games and at-bats needed.
Your move, No. 99.