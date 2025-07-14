MLB Home Run Derby 2025 Prize Money: How Much Does the Winner Get?
We've officially hit the All-Star Break of the 2025 MLB season, with the next two days dedicated to honoring the league's best.
This year's slate of events will take place at Atlanta's Truist Park and will begin with the Home Run Derby on Monday night.
Of the eight participants, seven are first-timers—including the sensational Cal Raleigh, who leads MLB with 38 jacks—and are set to compete for some serious prize money.
So how much does the winner receive? And how is the money divvied up? Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Home Run Derby prize pool:
2025 Home Run Derby Total Prize Pool
The total prize pool handed out at the MLB Home Run Derby is a whopping $2.5 million. However, it isn't winner-takes-all. While the champion receives $1 million off the top, the rest of the money is then trickled down to the rest of the participants in a variety of ways.
Here's how:
2025 Home Run Derby Prize Pool Structure
Simply participating in the Home Run Derby guarantees you a hefty check of $150,000—not too shabby. Additionally, the runner-up receives $500,000, and hitting the longest home run of the night earns you $100,000.
Place/Result
Prize
Winner
$1,000,000
Runner-up
$500,000
Remaining Participants
$150,000
Longest Home Run
$100,000