Home Run Derby Tickets: How Much Does it Cost to Attend?
MLB's All-Star break has arrived, which provides two big things: A much-needed respite from the grind of a 162-game season for all 30 teams, and a bit of pure entertainment showcasing the league's stars.
This year's All-Star festivities are in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. This venue held the World Series just last fall and now will stage a Home Run Derby on Monday and an All-Star Game on Tuesday. The field opened in 2020.
This year's derby field includes some familiar faces—with three return players in the event—and several newbies. Gunnar Henderson and Bobby Witt Jr., both with fewer than 500 big-league games played, will be the youthful stars marketed at the event.
There are also slightly new rules being implemented for the 2024 derby. Here's how it will play out.
It's always a unique event, one that celebrates pure offense. In today's game, pitching and hitting are both valuable prospects, but home runs and power are more celebrated traits of the game than ever before. It wasn't always this way: In 1960, then-MLB commissioner Ford Frick reduced the strike zone (which had been expanded in 1950) to fight against the offensive onslaught of the 50s. Since then, the league has made rule and equipment adjustments over the years that have kept the pendulum of competitive balance swinging between pitching and hitting.
But the derby? That's all about hitting.
How much does it cost to attend the 2024 Home Run Derby?
Tickets sold by MLB are, at this point, bought up. Often many face value tickets are offered up to season ticket holders of the host team. Today, the only way to get a day-of ticket is via the resale market. Here's how that plays out.
Cheapest tickets
For fans simply looking to get in the building, most resale tickets start at around $160 or so after fees are accounted for. Those are all seats located furthest away from the field behind foul territory, so there will be no chance at catching a home run ball. But, you'll be in the building!
Most expensive tickets
The priciest seats in the building are all above $1,000, with several on the lavish end increasing beyond $1,500 after fees. The locations are all across the map, some near home plate, and others in the "splash zone" of the outfield where the likelihood of being close to a home run ball is high.