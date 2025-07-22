MLB Insider Reveals Veteran Pitcher 'Very Likely' to be Traded Before Deadline
Charlie Morton looks to once again be on the move.
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the veteran pitcher is "very likely" to be traded before next week's MLB trade deadline. He added that the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and "maybe the [New York] Mets and [Houston] Astros," could be suitors.
"A number of teams have expressed interest," the insider wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Morton has been quite the journeyman throughout his 17-year MLB career. The 41-year-old has logged stints with the Atlanta Braves (2008, 2021 to '24), the Pittsburgh Pirates ('09 to '15), the Houston Astros ('17 to '18), and the Baltimore Orioles—where he's currently in the midst of a one-year, $15 million deal he signed this past offseason. Through 21 games and 15 starts in 2025, he's notched a 5-8 record, 92 strikeouts, and a 5.58 ERA.
Should he be dealt to a contender, Morton brings with him some serious postseason experience. He's a two-time World Series champion and throughout his playoff career has tallied a 7-5 record, with 92 strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA.
The MLB trade deadline is Thursday, July 31 at 6:00 p.m. EST.