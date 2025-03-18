What Are the Gold Patches on MLB Jerseys? Explaining the New MLB Logo Patch Program
MLB is back, as the Los Angeles Dodgers officially opened up the 2025 regular season with a 4–1 win over the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo. And MLB fans might notice—or may have already noticed—one new aspect of players' jerseys this season. All players have a small rectangular patch with the MLB logo above their nameplates on the backs of their jerseys, matching the color schemes of their team uniforms. But in 2025, certain players will have a gold MLB logo patch, which will make their jerseys stand out more.
In this article, we'll dive into what the special gold patch means, which players will be wearing it and why only certain players will be doing so.
What are the gold logo patches on MLB jerseys?
In collaboration with Topps, Fanatics and Nike, the latter two of which design the league's jerseys, MLB is unveiling a special Gold MLB logo patch to celebrate each player award winner from the '24 season. The Gold patches distinguish these award winners from other players and are meant to celebrate each individual's special season.
Which players will be wearing the gold logo patches on MLB jerseys?
The following six players will wear the Gold MLB logo patch on their jerseys in 2025, the league announced earlier in March.
Player
Team
2024 Award Won
Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
American League MVP
Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
National League MVP
Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
American League Cy Young
Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
National League Cy Young
Luis Gil
New York Yankees
American League Rookie of the Year
Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
National League Rookie of the Year
Will Topps do anything special with the gold logo patches?
Yes. After the season, 10 authenticated gold logo patches from each player will be used to create Topps trading cards. Each gold logo emblem will be removed from the jersey and inserted into Topps cards. These cards will then be known as exclusive autographed Gold Logoman cards.
The introduction of the Gold Logoman cards comes on the heels of the 2023 unveiling of MLB Debut Patches. These are worn on the sleeve of every player during their first MLB game, then authenticated in exclusive Topps cards that have become a hot commodity. As of last week, Skenes's Debut Patch card, which is being sold by the 11-year-old boy who found it, boasted a high bid of $660,000.
It will be interesting to see what the market is for these Gold Logoman cards.
Can fans buy player jerseys with the special gold logo patch on them?
Yes. Fanatics will produce authentic retail versions of the gold-embellished MLB logo jerseys, which will be available in the team's home, away, City Connect and alternate uniforms for each respective player.
Who was the first to wear the special gold logo patch on a jersey in 2025?
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was the first player to wear the gold-embellished logo patch jersey in '25. The Dodgers star first wore the authentic jersey during an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday. He christened the special jersey by crushing a two-run home run in front of his native country's fans. Ohtani again wore the special embroidery during the Dodgers' season-opening win on Tuesday.