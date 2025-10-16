MLB Approves Medical Substitution for Blue Jays Outfielder Anthony Santander
Major League Baseball has approved a request from the Blue Jays for a medical substitution on their postseason roster for outfielder Anthony Santander, the league confirmed on Thursday night.
Santander was dealing with back stiffness following Toronto's Game 3 win on Wednesday. After treatment and evaluation on Thursday, it was determined that it would be a longer recovery time for Santander, prompting the Blue Jays to make a move.
"Today MLB has approved a roster substitution due to an injury to Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander, who will be replaced by outfielder Joey Loperfido for the remainder of the ALCS vs. the Mariners. By rule, Santander will be ineligible for the World Series should the Blue Jays qualify," the league said in a statement.
Santander was hitting just .200 with three RBI this postseason.