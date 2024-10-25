MLB Network's Yankees-Dodgers World Series Teaser Will Fire You Up
The chips fell perfectly and Major League Baseball has the New York Yankees-Los Angeles Dodgers World Series that will provide the biggest spotlight on the sport in a long, long time. That's something to celebrate and and enjoy. Game 1 will get going later Friday night and the long wait between the Championship Series and Fall Classic will be in the rearview mirror.
MLB Network put together a tease to tide audiences over that chronicles all the times these two storied franchises have squared off with everything on the line. With some help from The Killers.
It's kind of wild to watch this as superstar after superstar shows up to do something amazing. There are five former MVP winners scheduled to suit up between the teams and potentially seven future Hall of Famers in the mix altogether. The challenge to be the most important hero amid a crowded group of heroes could really inspire something great.
It's baseball so anything can and will happen. Yet it's hard to imagine this matchup not to deliver something special.