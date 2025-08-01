SI

MLB Officially Announces Location of 2027 All-Star Game

The Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field will play host to All-Star week in two years.

Liam McKeone

Wrigley Field will host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game
Wrigley Field will host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
On Friday, the rumors became official: Wrigley Field will play host for the MLB All-Star Game in the near future.

After a few months' worth of reports connecting the famous ivy wall to All-Star festivities, commissioner Rob Manfred announced at the ballpark that the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field would host the 2027 All-Star game. It is an exciting time for the city and especially the fans who will get to enjoy Wrigleyville throughout the All-Star week.

The social media account for the ballpark released a video celebrating the occasion shortly after Manfred's announcement.

The 2027 game will mark the fourth All-Star Game the Cubs have hosted, with the three previous occasions coming in 1947, 1962 and 1990. Chicago's game will come on the heels of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia hosting the 2026 All-Star Game.

Fans and players both have much to look forward to in 2027, as one of MLB's most historic ballparks plays host to All-Star festivities.

