MLB Speedway Classic Series: History & Everything to Know
The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves will have an unprecedented baseball experience Saturday when they meet for Major League Baseball's Speedway Classic.
Bristol Motor Speedway received a makeover in preparation for the event, with a fully constructed MLB field in the middle of the NASCAR race track. With such a large venue, which has a capacity of just below 150,000, the event is bound to set a single-game MLB attendance record.
The league and both teams have brought out all the stops for the one-of-a-kind event, with new uniforms, players preparing custom gear and even a pregame concert for fans traveling from all over to be a part of the historic contest.
With the Speedway Classic between the Braves and Reds set for Saturday, here's everything you need to know about the event:
When Did the MLB Speedway Classic Series Begin?
The Speedway Classic is a new neutral-site event for the MLB, making the upcoming game between the Braves and the Reds the first of its kind. The diamond is constructed in the infield of the track at Bristol Motor Speedway, with dimensions of 300 feet down the foul lines, 400 feet to center field and 375 feet down the right-field alley and 384 feet to the left-field alley.
Where Is the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic?
The 2025 MLB Speedway Classic between the Braves and Reds will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. A full baseball diamond was constructed in the infield of the track for the game which will take place on Aug. 2. The special contest marks the first MLB game played in the state of Tennessee. It's also the first MLB game played on a race track.
How Many Fans Can Attend?
Bristol Motor Speedway has a capacity of 146,000. On Monday, the MLB announced that more than 85,000 tickets have been sold to date, which makes the contest bound to break the league's regular season attendance record. Per the league, the previous paid attendance record was 84,587 which was set at Cleveland Stadium on Sept. 12, 1954 in a game between the then-Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees.
Fans are coming all over to Bristol Motor Speedway for the contest between the Braves and Reds, with the MLB noting fans from all 50 United States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and nine countries on four continents have purchased tickets.
Are there Special Uniforms for the Speedway Classic?
The Braves and Reds will each wear racing-inspired jerseys, hats and helmets for the Speedway Classic. The numbers on the uniforms are inspired by the numbers on NASCAR vehicles, while the Reds hat has a checkered flag print across the brim and flames on the visor of the Braves' cap.
Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson prepared his own special catcher's gear for the event inspired by Will Ferrell's classic comedyTalladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Check it out in all its glory below:
What Other Unique Locations Has the MLB Played Games?
The MLB has played specialty games at neutral-site venues since 2016. That year, the league held a game at Fort Bragg Stadium where the Braves competed against the Miami Marlins. The Little League Classic in Williamsport, Penn. began the following season, which has happened annually since '17. The event at Bowman Field is held in conjunction with the Little League World Series. Bowman Field has a capacity of less than 3,000, making for an extremely unique MLB experience for Little Leaguers, their families and Williamsport citizens.
There was the MLB at Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa in '21 and '22, MLB in Omaha in '19 and MLB at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala. last year. With Bristol Motor Speedway's massive capacity, the Speedway Classic could be extended into future years, and potentially other race tracks, should the league deem the event a success.