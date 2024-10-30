MLB World in Disbelief Over Yankees Fan Ripping Open Mookie Betts's Glove for Ball
Baseball fans—no matter their allegiance—like to say that every day in baseball you can see something you've never seen before.
On Tuesday, that mantra came true on the biggest of stages.
In the bottom of the first inning of Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday, New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres lofted a foul pop-up to left field. Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts went to make the catch—only to find two Yankees fans attempting to jar the ball of of his hands.
The unreal sequence—among the most brazen fan-interference cases in baseball history—drew commentary across the baseball world.
Stupefied at the audaciousness of the act, some wondered if the fans knew they weren't allowed to interfere.
There is some thin photo evidence to support that theory, with a fan appearing to argue that Betts had violated some sort of boundary.
Yankees fans took the opportunity to bash their scuffling team.
The fan drew a litany of comparisons to comedian Tim Robinson.
What would you expect from such a cartoonish sequence?
Memes flew.
The New York newspapers in the coming days will be must-reads.