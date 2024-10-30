SI

MLB World in Disbelief Over Yankees Fan Ripping Open Mookie Betts's Glove for Ball

Game 4 of the World Series featured one of the most brazen fan-interference calls in baseball history.

Patrick Andres

A Yankees fan attempted to pry a fly ball out of Mookie Betts's glove in the first inning of Game 4.
A Yankees fan attempted to pry a fly ball out of Mookie Betts's glove in the first inning of Game 4. / Fox Sports
Baseball fans—no matter their allegiance—like to say that every day in baseball you can see something you've never seen before.

On Tuesday, that mantra came true on the biggest of stages.

In the bottom of the first inning of Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday, New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres lofted a foul pop-up to left field. Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts went to make the catch—only to find two Yankees fans attempting to jar the ball of of his hands.

The unreal sequence—among the most brazen fan-interference cases in baseball history—drew commentary across the baseball world.

Stupefied at the audaciousness of the act, some wondered if the fans knew they weren't allowed to interfere.

There is some thin photo evidence to support that theory, with a fan appearing to argue that Betts had violated some sort of boundary.

Yankees fans took the opportunity to bash their scuffling team.

The fan drew a litany of comparisons to comedian Tim Robinson.

What would you expect from such a cartoonish sequence?

Memes flew.

The New York newspapers in the coming days will be must-reads.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

