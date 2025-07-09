MLB World Reacts to Yankees' Shocking Release of DJ LeMahieu
After deciding to send infielder DJ LeMahieu to the bench earlier this week, the New York Yankees announced on Wednesday that they have designated him for assignment. The shocking move puts an end to his seven-season tenure in the Bronx.
LeMahieu responded "O.K." to the news, according to manager Aaron Boone—who also noted that the 36-year-old did not ask for his release. A three-time All-Star, he had been slashing .266/.338/.336 with two home runs and 12 RBIs this season. A logjam in the infield, however, seemingly forced New York's hand.
Given that LeMahieu has been a staple in this era of Yankee baseball, the MLB was understandably stunned by the news. Here's a look at some of the reactions that came in across social media:
LeMahieu signed a six-year extension with New York in 2021 and is still owed $22 million through next season.