Dylan Cease Being Chased Hard by American League Contender Before Trade Deadline

The Padres righty could be dealt by the deadline.

Ryan Phillips

Dylan Cease remains available at the MLB trade deadline. The 29-year-old is 3-10 with a 4.79 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP during the 2025 season for the San Diego Padres.
Dylan Cease has emerged as one of the most coveted starting pitchers at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, but it appears one American League contender is chasing the San Diego Padres righty the hardest.

The Houston Astros need starting pitching, and they have been connected to Cease for a few days now. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden said Cease will “probably” wind up in Houston.

The Padres currently occupy a wild-card spot, but with Cease approaching free agency, general manager A.J. Preller seems willing to move him. In 22 starts this season, the 29-year-old is 3-10, with a 4.79 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP, and 153 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings. On the upside, his xFIP of 3.39 makes those numbers look much better.

We'll see what happens as we approach the deadline. The Padres have several serious needs to address. Moving Cease might give them the ammo to make another splash before the deadline passes.

