Mookie Betts Dejected After Another Underwhelming Performance in Latest Dodgers Loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not have a great start to the post-All-Star break portion of their season as they were swept at home by the Milwaukee Brewers in three straight games. On Sunday the Brewers beat the Dodgers, 6-5, despite Shohei Ohtani hitting a home run for the second consecutive game.
Aside from Ohtani's homers, the top names in the Dodgers lineup were especially quiet in the series. The home runs accounted for two of Ohtani's three hits in the series. Freddie Freeman went 1-for-8 at the plate against Milwaukee. Teoscar Hernandez had one hit in 11 at-bats. Mookie Betts was 1-for-9 in the series, while Miguel Rojas had two hits, including a home run, in his one start at shortstop on Saturday while Betts rested.
After the game Betts, sporting a Pablo Sanchez hat that indicates there was a lot more fun going on in the dugout than there actually was, spoke with the press.
Asked about the switch that put him back at the top of the order and moved Ohtani to second, Betts downplayed the change. "Just a day at the park," said Betts. "Nothing really changed so it didn't matter. "
Betts then turned his attention to his own performance. "Just gotta play better," he continued. "In all facets. I can't speak for everyone. I just know for me, I gotta play better. Gotta figure it out."
Betts, an eight-time All-Star who has won three World Series, was left off the NL All-Star team this year as he's struggling through his worst season as a professional. Betts started the season dealing with a mystery illness and then fractured a toe going to the bathroom.
Despite that and the three-game losing streak, Los Angeles still leads their division by 3.5 games and has one of the best records in all of baseball.