Dodgers' Mookie Betts Shares How He Fractured Toe During Trip to Bathroom
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees on Friday night in a 2024 World Series rematch, 8-5. They did so with a shorthanded roster, too, taking down the pinstripes without the talents of star Mookie Betts, who was held out of the game with a toe injury. Shortly before first pitch it was revealed Betts had stubbed his toe against a piece of furniture at his house and ESPN reported X-rays revealed he had fractured the toe.
After the game Betts confirmed the fracture and shared how, exactly, this happened.
Per Dylan Hernández of the Los Angeles Times, Betts hurt his toe during a nighttime trip to the bathroom. In the darkness he banged his toe against the wall. He also noted it's a pain tolerance injury and expects to be back soon.
Remarkably this makes for the second bathroom-related injury of the Dodgers' season. Earlier this year reigning World Series MVP Freddie Freeman missed time because he slipped while getting into the shower and hurt his ankle.
While unfortunate the mishap didn't affect Freeman too much. The slugger was held out of nine games and went on a tear upon his return in early April that has yet to subside; he's batting .368 for the year with 37 RBI in 46 games. Los Angeles hopes Betts will be similarly unbothered by his own incident.
The Dodgers will take on the Yankees again on Saturday, but it seems like Betts won't be back on the field until next week.