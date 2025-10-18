Mookie Betts Drops Mic After Shohei Ohtani's Historic Night: 'He's Michael Jordan'
Shohei Ohtani's greatness is unparalleled. His incredible three-homer, 10-strikeout night Friday has never been seen before and crosses boundaries into one of the most dominant performances ever, no matter the sport.
As the Dodgers completed the sweep on the Brewers in the National League Championship Series Friday, onlookers tried to grapple with the history they just witnessed. That includes star shortstop Mookie Betts, who had a legendary comparison for his teammate who continues to find new ways to amaze us all.
"I said it multiple times, we're like the Bulls and he's Michael Jordan," Betts said via MLB Network as the Dodgers celebrated their second World Series appearance in a row Friday. "Whenever he goes, we're all going to go. You saw it today and I'm just happy he's on our team."
Looping in Jordan, who led the Bulls to six NBA titles and was named Finals MVP in each championship, puts you up with the greatest of all time. While it's extremely high praise, it's warranted for Ohtani, who's dominance over the past few seasons already has him in GOAT conversations.
His leadoff home run Friday in L.A.'s 5-1 win traveled 446 feet and made him the first pitcher to hit a leadoff homer in MLB history. If that wasn't enough, his second home run of the night went even further, traveling 469 feet up and out of Dodger Stadium. Even his teammates couldn't believe it. He sent one more ball over the fence—this one went to center field—and by the end of the night, Ohtani was the first player to ever hit three homers and throw 10 strikeouts in the same game.
Just take it all in:
We're witnessing greatness and everyone knows it. Ohtani has some time before he can meet or even top Jordan's six championships, but his massive performance moved the Dodgers just four wins away from back-to-back World Series wins.