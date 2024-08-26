Nationals’ Dylan Crews Had Sweetest Phone Call With His Mom About MLB Debut
The Washington Nationals called up outfielder Dylan Crews on Friday, and now his MLB debut is set.
The No. 3 MLB prospect will make his debut on Monday night vs. the New York Yankees. Over the weekend, he informed his family to make sure they had no plans so they could come out to Washington D.C. to see him play at Nationals Park.
The Nationals captured the moment in which Crews called his mom to tell her the good news. She couldn't help but start to cry.
"You got plans coming up these next few days?" Crews asked his mom. "Absolutely not," she replied. "Well good, because you're going to come watch me play at Nationals Park against the Yankees on Monday."
"Oh my God, honey," his mom said as she began to cheer. "I'm so excited for you!"
It's heartwarming moments like this that players and their families will never forget.