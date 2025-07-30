Nationals Trade Two Relievers to the Angels
The Washington Nationals have traded relievers Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia to the Los Angeles Angels, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
The Angels will send back lefty Jake Eder as part of the return going back to the Nationals.
Both Chafin and Garcia were among the players on the hot stove for the Nationals to trade ahead of the July 31 deadline. In Chafin, the Angels acquire left-handed relief pitching help that they have been searching for.
Chafin has accumulated a 2.70 ERA in 26 appearances this season out of the bullpen in Washington. Garcia, meanwhile, has posted a 4.10 ERA in 38 appearances for the Nationals.
As for the 26-year-old Eder, who is heading to Washington, he has amassed a 4.91 ERA in 18.1 innings pitched at the major league level this season for the Angels. He has spent the majority of his career in the minor leagues before breaking through last season at the big league level for the Chicago White Sox.