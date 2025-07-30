SI

Nationals Trade Two Relievers to the Angels

Chafin, as expected, has been dealt, along with Luis Garcia.

Mike McDaniel

The Los Angeles Angels have traded for Washington Nationals reliever Andrew Chafin.
The Los Angeles Angels have traded for Washington Nationals reliever Andrew Chafin. / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals have traded relievers Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia to the Los Angeles Angels, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Angels will send back lefty Jake Eder as part of the return going back to the Nationals.

Both Chafin and Garcia were among the players on the hot stove for the Nationals to trade ahead of the July 31 deadline. In Chafin, the Angels acquire left-handed relief pitching help that they have been searching for.

Chafin has accumulated a 2.70 ERA in 26 appearances this season out of the bullpen in Washington. Garcia, meanwhile, has posted a 4.10 ERA in 38 appearances for the Nationals.

As for the 26-year-old Eder, who is heading to Washington, he has amassed a 4.91 ERA in 18.1 innings pitched at the major league level this season for the Angels. He has spent the majority of his career in the minor leagues before breaking through last season at the big league level for the Chicago White Sox.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB