Nationals Add Another First Base Option by Signing Former Top Cubs Prospect

First base continues to be a topic surrounding the Washington Nationals this winter.

After cutting Nathaniel Lowe in the midst of the 2025 campaign and then letting Josh Bell walk in free agency, the Nationals seemed destined to make some sort of notable move heading into next year. However, shopping in the top tier of the open market was never something they were going to do. And putting together a trade to address that position doesn't appear to be in the cards.

So instead, Washington signed Warming Bernabel to a minor league contract with an invite to their MLB spring training camp. Because only Andres Chaparro is a true first baseman on the 40-man roster, the expectation is that Bernabel will be part of the Opening Day team for 2026.

But as first reported by Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Nationals have given themselves another option. The insider reported they signed Matt Mervis, who was a former top prospect in the Chicago Cubs' farm system.

Nationals Add More First Base Depth With Low-Risk Signing

Mervis was an undrafted rookie who signed with the Cubs in 2020 following the shortened five-round draft. Despite that, his talent was on full display during his time at Duke, and he flashed major power potential during his time on the farm.

With 36 home runs hit in 2022 and 22 hit in 2023 at Triple-A, he was ranked No. 7 overall when it came to Chicago's pipeline. There was some belief that he could eventually be the Cubs' first baseman of the future, but unfortunately, he couldn't carry things over to the bigs when he did get his chance.

Chicago eventually shipped him to the Miami Marlins ahead of this past season. He got his most extended time in the majors with 47 total games, but the 27-year-old could only muster up a .175/.254/.383 slash line with seven homers and 14 RBIs.

Matt Mervis 💪💪



He's got two homers on the day! pic.twitter.com/El1ebgKu3I — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2025

Because of that, this addition falls into the category of an underwhelming move. But it's one that has been consistent with how Washington has operated when it comes to first base by taking swings on low-risk, affordable stopgap solutions so the front office can eventually fill out the rest of the roster with other resources.

Mervis, according to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, signed a minor league deal with the Nationals and will get a non-roster invite to MLB spring training camp. It will be interesting to see if he can make the roster or if he'll decide to stick around with Washington's Triple-A affiliate if he doesn't.

The Nationals have signed 1B Matt Mervis to a minor league deal w/a non-roster invite to ST, per sources. @JonHeyman was first.



Mervis, 27, has played 78 big league games with CHC/MIA over 3 seasons. Played at Georgetown Prep. 1B depth for the Nationals. — Andrew Golden (@andrewcgolden) December 24, 2025

It's easy to see why teams have had interest in the lefty slugger during the course of his career based on the power numbers he has shown during his time in the minors. So if the Nationals are able to unlock that against major league pitching, then they'll have a steal on their hands.

Either way, Washington has at least given themselves another option when it comes to their first base spot. And while no one is a headlining star by any means, they at least are creating depth at a position of need.

