Top CJ Abrams Suitor Acquires Second Baseman, Limits Nationals' Trade Options

Washington Nationals president of baseball operations made a clear statement when he said the team isn't actively shopping star shortstop CJ Abrams. But he also said he'll listen to offers and will accept something he feels can't be turned down.

However, after the San Francisco Giants tried to acquire the 25-year-old before seeing their proposal get turned down, it's clear that it will take a lot for the Nationals to ship out one of their best players who has multiple seasons of club control remaining.

Still, that's not going to stop other teams from inquiring about Abrams and trying to put together something that will make Washington bite. And there are plenty of big-name teams out there that are reportedly eyeing the 2024 All-Star.

Mariners Acquire Brendan Donovan to Fill Hole at Second Base

A team linked to Abrams was the Seattle Mariners. With a hole at second base following the departure of Jorge Polanco, they were seen as a franchise that could make a play for Abrams due to their strong farm system. But instead of going after the Nationals' star, they made a separate trade to solve their need at second base.

In a three-team trade, the Mariners acquired Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals. In return, the Cardinals received right-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, outfielder Tai Peete, outfielder Colton Ledbetter and the Nos. 68 and 72 overall picks in the upcoming 2026 draft. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays landed third baseman Ben Williamson.

Seattle gave up a solid package to get this done. Cijntje is a top 100 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and Peete was ranked No. 11 in their farm system. They were helped out by the Rays, who gave up their 24th-ranked prospect in Ledbetter. But Tampa Bay also got back an elite defender in Williamson, who also has some offensive upside.

What's interesting is that initial reports indicate Donovan is being viewed as the potential starter at third base instead of second. Much of that has to do with Cole Young slotted into the keystone. But Donovan has been a much more productive player thus far than the former top prospect.

How This Trade Impacts the Wasington Nationals

With the Mariners now seemingly off the board when it comes to getting involved in an Abrams blockbuster, that limits who the Nationals could make a deal with. While the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres would likely love to land Abrams, it's hard to envision them having enough ammunition to get something done based on how weak their farm systems are at the moment.

Because of that, it's looking more and more likely that Washington will hold onto their star shortstop ahead of Opening Day.

