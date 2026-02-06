Why Nationals' Latest Waiver Claim Ken Waldichuk Could Stick on Their Roster

The Washington Nationals have not been shy with their usage of the waiver wire this offseason.

Paul Toboni and his front office have used this strategy to try and upgrade their 40-man roster for cheap, while also attempting to create depth across their organization by attempting to sneak players through waivers if they go unclaimed after being designated for assignment.

On Thursday, the Nationals were back using their churn and burn approach to the waiver wire, as the team announced they claimed left-handed pitcher Ken Waldichuk off waivers and designated previous waiver claim George Soriano for assignment as the corresponding move.

This strategy by Washington makes it hard for fans to get attached to anyone who is claimed. The new regime has shown they are not afraid to quickly move on from players if they believe a better option is out there. However, there's a chance Waldichuk sticks.

Why Ken Waldichuk Could Have Impact for Nationals

First, it's obvious the Nationals need as many major league-ready arms as possible heading into the upcoming season. Without MacKenzie Gore in the mix, not only is their bullpen a huge weak spot, but their starting rotation -- which finished last year with the second-worst ERA -- has a chance to be the worst unit in the MLB.

Waldichuk at least gives Washington another option when it comes to a starter or reliever. The 28-year-old left-hander hasn't pitched in a big league game since 2023 because he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024. But he was able to return to minor league action this past season and is expected to be ready for action immediately this year.

He struggled in Triple-A with an 8.65 ERA across 16 outings (15 starts) last season. But a lot of that had to do with his lack of command with 42 walks in 51 innings pitched. That is not uncommon for pitchers coming back from that procedure. However, as shared by Tread Athletics, the lefty seems to be returning to his former self this winter.

Whoever picks up @Ken_Waldichuk is getting an absolute steal.



Hardest avg and top FB velocity since pre TJ (and it was a bullpen).



Shapes are coming together. Big year ahead for him as he returns to his former self 🐐@TreadHQ https://t.co/KkDaJxhtBZ pic.twitter.com/Ql0bblWB5s — Turner Givens (@TurnerGivens) February 3, 2026

That is a good sign for both Waldichuk and the Nationals. While his career MLB ERA is 5.28 across 42 appearances (29 starts), he has had an impressive run in the minors when it comes to strikeout stuff, as he's rung up 417 batters in 288 1/3 innings pitched.

Waldichuk hasn't been able to translate that to the bigs just yet. But with the new developmental coaching staff that's in place, there is hope Washington can be the team that gets the most out of the former top prospect.

Of course, it's not a given that the 28-year-old is going to stick around on the 40-man roster before spring training arrives. The Nationals are his third team in the month of January alone after he's been designated for assignment twice. And based on how Washington has operated, they could also move on from the lefty at some point, too.

But Waldichuk is also the low-risk, high-reward type of arm Toboni seems to be targeting. And if he is able to translate his minor league success over to the majors, then he'll be a huge steal for the Nationals as either a starter or reliever.

