Yankees Linked to Trade Deadline Reunion With Former Left-Handed Pitcher
The Yankees are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, and it's no secret that the team is in need of some starting pitching.
MLB insider Jon Heyman connected the team to a potential reunion with a veteran pitcher ahead of Thursday's deadline, floating the idea of New York bringing back Nestor Cortes Jr. in a trade with the Brewers.
With Jacob Misiorowski bursting onto the scene, Milwaukee finds itself with an abundance of starting pitching, a favorable position to be in heading into the deadline. With an excess of arms, the Brewers could be an ideal trade partner for the Yankees, who could bring back Cortes less than a season after he left the organization.
Cortes pitched for the Yankees from 2021 to '24, making the All-Star Game in 2022. He made 126 total appearances and 85 starts in New York, boasting a 3.61 ERA throughout his tenure with the team.
In 2025, Cortes has made just two appearances for the Brewers before landing on the 60-day IL. He owns a 9.00 ERA after a rocky start to the campaign. With his return approaching, it's possible his next MLB start won't be for Milwaukee, and Heyman indicated it would make sense for him to wind up back in pinstripes at the deadline.