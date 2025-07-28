3 Perfect Fits for Yankees at 2025 MLB Trade Deadline
The MLB trade deadline is less than a week away and New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman still has some work to do. Cashman himself, while speaking to reporters prior to the All-Star break, cited starting pitching, relief pitching and an infielder—ideally a third baseman—as the club's biggest needs and vowed that the club would "try to be active." True to his word, Cashman and the Yankees have already addressed third base, on Friday acquiring Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. The club then imported utilityman Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals on Saturday. And while the injury to captain Aaron Judge throws a bit of a wrench in New York's plans, it's likely the club has enough outfield depth to navigate the reigning American League MVP's right elbow flexor strain. So, let's operate under the assumption that Cashman will be working the phones with the remaining two positions on his shopping list, starting pitcher and relief pitcher, in mind. What players are the best fits for the Yankees to acquire?
3 MLB Trade Deadline Targets for Yankees
David Bednar, RP, Pittsburgh Pirates
Bednar, 30, is a hard-throwing righthander who misses bats, something the Yankees' bullpen, which features a smaller circle of trust then manager Aaron Boone would like thanks to injuries and inconsistent performance, could use. Bednar, a two-time All-Star and the No. 21 player on SI's Big Board of trade candidates, has pitched to a 2.19 ERA with 16 saves in 37 innings this year. The Pittsburgh native has utilized an arsenal that includes a four-seam fastball, split-fingered fastball and curveball to register an impressive 34.5% strikeout rate and 30% whiff rate. In other words, he misses bats at a very high rate. That's music to New York's ears.
The Yankees, who possess just one lefthanded reliever, would love to add a southpaw to the bullpen. Bednar is the next best thing, though. Yankees pitchers have surrendered a .736 OPS to lefty batters vs. a .650 mark to righties. Bednar is the rare kind of righthander who is better against lefties, making him a desirable upgrade for the Yankees' 'pen.
The Pirates closer has popped up in trade rumors in years past, though Pittsburgh has balked at trading him. This might be the year they finally do. He won't come cheap—it could take one, potentially two top-10 prospects to acquire the righty, depending on the Pirates front office's demands. But Bednar, who is not a free agent until 2027, would be a savvy addition by Cashman for another reason. Both current closer Devin Williams, as well as Luke Weaver, are free agents this winter. Should the Yankees lose one or both, the presence of Bednar, an experienced high-leverage reliever, would soften the blow.
Merrill Kelly, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Yankees starting pitchers have recorded a 3.80 ERA this season, eighth in MLB and fourth in the American League. If you told Cashman before the season that he would be without 2023 Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole and 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil for the whole season and the whole first half, respectively, and the club's rotation would pitch this way; he'd likely have taken it. The Yankees have All-Stars Max Fried and Carlos Rodon to thank for that.
But make no mistake.
The club's rotation is on shaky ground at the moment. Fried, the de facto ace, is dealing with a troublesome blister on his left index finger. Rodon has a bit of a checkered injury history. Behind their two steady lefties, the Yankees have received innings from the likes of two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman, youngsters Will Warren and Cam Schlittler, journeyman Ryan Yarbrough and Clarke Schmidt, who is also out for the remainder of the year due to Tommy John surgery.
Gil is on his way back, but the Yankees could use another starter. Kelly, one of two Diamondbacks starters on the trade block ahead of the deadline, could fit the bill. The 36-year-old has been a dependable, durable innings-eater during his seven seasons in Arizona.
In 22 starts in 2025, Kelly, the No. 12 player on SI's Big Board of trade candidates, ranks 21st in MLB in ERA (3.22), seventh in innings pitched (128 2/3), tied for third in quality starts (13) and 12th in WHIP (1.06). He's been about as reliable as they come. Plus, there's reason to believe that Kelly could handle the bright lights of New York. During the Diamondbacks' 2023 run to the World Series, Kelly was masterful, pitching to a 2.25 ERA in four postseason starts.
At 36 years old, he does carry some health risks, particularly given that he's coming off of an injury-riddled '24 campaign. But Kelly has made 25 or more starts in all but two of his seven seasons—and is ticketed to hit that mark once again in '25.
Plus, Kelly, a free agent this winter, likely won't fetch as much of a prospect haul as fellow Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen, who is seven years younger and likely has a higher ceiling in the majors.
The Yankees, reluctant to part ways with top hitting prospects George Lombard Jr. and Spencer Jones, might not need to in order to acquire Kelly. New York has plenty of young pitching prospects who might intrigue the Diamondbacks and their pitching-starved farm system.
Kelly is a bit of a risk as a rental arm, but it's a calculated one Cashman must strongly consider.
Danny Coulombe, RP, Minnesota Twins
The Yankees need another lefthanded relief pitcher. Southpaw Tim Hill, firmly entrenched in the Boone circle of trust with his 2.83 ERA, is the only lefty reliever on the Yankees roster.
That's a problem.
One possible solution for Cashman and the club's front office is Twins' Danny Coloumbe. And you might be thinking, what do the Yankees want with a 35-year old soft-tossing lefty? Yes, Coloumbe is not lighting up radar guns with his 90.3 mph average fastball velocity. But what Coloumbe does remarkably, and perhaps almost better than any lefty reliever in the big leagues, is keep hitters off balance.
Like an old-fashioned junkballer, Coloumbe primarily relies on a cutter, sweeper and sinker to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge around the strike zone. It's highly effective.
Opposing batters are hitting just .188 against him. Among lefty relievers who have pitched at least 30 innings, Coloumbe is tied for third in opponent barrel rate (2.6 percent), eighth in average exit velocity (87.4), and boasts a 27.9 percent whiff rate. In other words, he's incredibly hard to square up.
The Twins front office seems to be looking for ways to toe the line between buying and selling at this year's trade deadline. Holding onto club-controlled relievers like Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax while parting with the likes of Coloumbe, a free agent in '26, would be smart business on Minnesota's part.
And perhaps his age and pending free agency would make him a bit easier for Cashman and company to acquire. Coloumbe would be a legitimate weapon for Boone out of the bullpen, and most importantly, a much-needed second southpaw for the Yankees to throw at opposing lefty swingers.