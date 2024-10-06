Nick Castellanos Shared Adorable Moment With Son After Walk-Off Hit in Game 2
The Philadelphia Phillies looked like they were on the verge of an insurmountable 2–0 deficit at multiple points during Sunday's Game 2 NLDS matchup with the New York Mets. But the offense finally shook off its slow start (perhaps egged on by boos from the hometown fans) and engaged in an absolute slugfest with New York that saw six runs scored in the final two innings.
After the Mets tied it up in the top of the ninth, Nick Castellanos came to the plate with two men on and two outs in the bottom of the frame. He capitalized on his chance to be a hero, smacking a liner into left field to score the game-winning run and beat the Mets, 7-6. After getting mobbed by teammates Castellanos made beeline for the seats behind home plate where his son, Liam, was sitting.
The two shared a heartwarming moment in the joy of victory that the FOX cameras caught a few good angles of.
Really just wonderful stuff. Very pure emotions on display. In many ways, what sports are all about.
Thanks to Castellanos's clutch hit the Phillies are very much alive as the series heads to Queens.