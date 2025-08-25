No One Had a Better Day Than This Kid Eating His Bodyweight in Popcorn at Ballpark
There were plenty of people who had a good day in the sports world on Sunday.
Tommy Fleetwood finally secured his first PGA Tour win, and it came at the Tour Championship. That’s a good Sunday. True freshman Bryce Underwood found out he’d be the starting quarterback for the University of Michigan. That’s a good Sunday. Cal Raleigh hit two home runs to set a new record for most dingers by a primary catcher in a MLB season. That’s a good Sunday.
Yet none of those Sunday’s were the best Sunday in sports. In fact, Raleigh didn’t even have the best Sunday of anyone present at T-Mobile Park.
That honor went to this toddler, whom cameras caught stuffing his face with popcorn from a bag of popcorn the size of his body. The MLB account acknowledged as much.
That is precisely how popcorn is to be consumed. No notes, buddy.
Fans loved the moment, praising the heroic youngster for his impressive eating.
Behind the power of Raleigh’s two home runs, the Mariners would go on to beat the Athletics 11–4.