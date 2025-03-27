Orioles' Colton Cowser Threw a Baseball to a Hotel Guest High Above Batting Practice
The 2025 Major League Baseball season begins in earnest today. Teams will hit the ground and hope to get running right from Opening Day. The Baltimore Orioles have high aspirations in a tough American League East and outfielder Colton Cowser is ready to go. He broke spring training with his arm in tip-top shape and wasted no time showing it off during his team's batting practice Wednesday at Rogers Center in Toronto.
When a fan hanging out in the hotel high above centerfield wanted to get his mitts on a souviner baseball, Cowser went to extreme lengths to get the job done. His precision heave up several stories found its target and a core memory was made.
If you have a normal arm with normal shoulder ligaments, footage of the impressive toss will trigger some immediate soreness.
Excellet work. Batting practice is for having fun and making the people happy. When you're out shagging fly balls, the incredible urge to throw the ball way up there inevitably strikes. Cowser saw an opportunity to do something classy while satisfy it and acted.
Baltimore squares off against the Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. ET. If a situation where someone needs to make a ball go 80 feet into the air with accuracy arises, Cowser will be up for the job.