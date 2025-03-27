SI

MLB Season Preview: Playoff Predictions, Award Picks and Division Reports

Opening Day is finally upon us. Here’s how we see the 2025 MLB season playing out.

SI Staff

Skenes started the 2024 All-Star Game as a rookie and has his sights set even higher for this season.
Skenes started the 2024 All-Star Game as a rookie and has his sights set even higher for this season. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Division Reports

Award Picks

AL MVP: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals SS
Last year Witt was worth 9.4 WAR and won the AL batting title—in his age 24 season. He also won a Gold Glove. In other words: He’s valuable.

AL Cy Young: Logan Gilbert, Mariners SP
Breakout alert: Seattle’s workhorse led the AL in innings and WHIP while striking out nearly six times as many hitters as he walked.

AL Rookie of the Year: Kristian Campbell, Red Sox 2B
He played at three levels in the minors last sason and his worst OPS was .898. Meanwhile, Boston’s second basemen were worth -2.3 WAR in 2024.

AL Manager of the Year: Alex Cora, Red Sox
Cora has the Sox poised to break their three-year playoff drought (their last four-year dry spell was in the early 1990s).

Buy Now. SIP April MLB Preview. Sports Illustrated's 2025 MLB Preview Issue. dark

NL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers SP/DH
Now that he’s back on the bump, Ohtani is a strong bet to become the first player (non-Bonds division) to threepeat as MVP.

NL Cy Young: Paul Skenes, Pirates SP
For those concerned about his durability: As a rookie last year, his best month was September (0.75 ERA, 12.8 strikeouts/9 IP).

NL Rookie of the Year: Roki Sasaki, Dodgers SP
The Dodgers own this award. They’ve had 18 winners; no other team has more than 10. Sasaki, who can touch 102 mph, should make it 19.

NL Manager of the Year: Carlos Mendoza, Mets
Expectations are high in Queens after a 67–40 finish last year—and a new addition you might have read about.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99)
Aaron Judge and the Yankees are seeking New York’s 28th championship after falling short in the World Series last year. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Postseason Predictions

AL Wild Card

135. . . 87–75. 63. . Tigers over Astros in 3. AL Wild Card prediction. 87–75

88–74. 11. AL Wild Card 2025 prediction. . . . Red Sox over Orioles in 2. 93–69. 14

AL Division Series

. AL Division Series prediction 1. 97–65. 43. . . 93–69. 14. Yankees over Red Sox in 5

63. . ALDS prediction 2. 5. . 87–75. Tigers over Guardians in 4. 88–74.

AL Championship Series

87–75. . Yankees over Tigers in 6. ALCS 2025 prediction. 43. . 63. 97–65.

NL Wild Card

NLWC prediction 1. 90–72. 9. . . 17. Braves over Cubs in 3. . 88–74

90–72. 8. Phillies over Diamondbacks in 2. 92–70. 6. . . NLWC prediction 2.

NL Division Series

90–72. 109–53. 71. . . 6. . Dodgers over Phillies in 4. NLDS prediction

17. 3. . 88–74. . Braves over Mets in 5. NLDS prediction 2. 92–70.

NL Championship Series

. 17. . NLCS prediction. 109–53. 71. . 88–74. Dodgers over Braves in 5

World Series

109–53. . . 43. Yankees over Dodgers in 7. World Series prediction. 71. . 97–65

More MLB on Sports Illustrated:

feed

Published
SI Staff
SI STAFF

Home/MLB