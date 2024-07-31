Orioles' Jackson Holliday Smashes Grand Slam for First Career Big-League Home Run
Jackson Holliday, the Baltimore Orioles' former No. 1 pick, made a huge return to the majors on Wednesday after he's been with Triple-A since April 26.
During his third appearance at the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, Holliday crushed a slider thrown by Yerry Rodriguez to produce a 439-foot grand slam. This also happened to be his first MLB home run in his career. What a way to make your mark.
The crowd at Camden Yards went wild as Holliday rounded the bases and reached home plate with a huge smile on his face.
Holliday's grand slam landed on the historic Eutaw Street outside of Camden Yards. Fans were seen standing around the area where the ball dropped.
Holliday made his initial MLB debut on April 10. The second baseman struggled in his first 10 starts, producing just two hits and one RBI in the highly anticipated start of his career. He struck out 18 times in 34 plate appearances.
The Orioles called Holliday back up to the majors on Tuesday after Connor Norby was traded to the Miami Marlins this week. Norby replaced Jorge Mateo at second base, who is now on the 60-day injured list. Holliday is hoping to make this stint in the majors stick longer than last time.