Orioles' Jackson Holliday 'En Route' to Baltimore After Trade Deadline, per Report
The Baltimore Orioles were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring the likes of Eloy Jimenez, Trevor Rogers, Gregory Soto, Seranthony Dominguez and Zach Eflin in various deals as they look to contend for a World Series.
Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports that Jackson Holliday was removed from the Triple-A Norfolk Tides' lineup around Tuesday's trade deadline and that the rookie infielder is en route to Baltimore, seemingly indicating that a promotion back to MLB is likely on the horizon.
If recalled to the Orioles, it'll mark Holliday's second stint in MLB after a lackluster showing following his promotion earlier in the season. He played in 10 games for Baltimore in April, but recorded just two hits and 18 strikeouts in 36 plate appearances before being sent back down to Triple-A.
In his short and rather lackluster tase of MLB action, Holliday slashed just .059/.111/.059. At Triple-A this year, he's logged a .908 OPS with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in 73 games.
The son of beloved former Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday, Jackson was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLB draft.
With Connor Norby departing at the trade deadline, joining the Marlins as part of the Trevor Rogers trade, Holliday figures to see plenty of opportunity at the recently-vacated second base position.