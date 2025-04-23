Orioles Regional TV Network Mistakenly Charged Fans Nearly $9,000 to Stream Games
The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network announced a new direct-to-consumer streaming option earlier this week for fans of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals that would allow for cord-cutters in both the Washington D.C. and Baltimore television markets to stream their favorite teams’ games.
Unfortunately for some Orioles fans, the price charged for the service was unexpectedly expensive.
According to a report from Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun, a small subset of fans that paid for the $89.99 option to pay for an entire season of Orioles games were mistakenly charged $8,999 instead, which prompted the network to scramble and issue refunds to the affected customers.
"MASN is aware of the issue that affected a handful of subscribers," a MASN spokesperson told Cohn. "Those impacted were contacted on Monday and immediately issued refunds for the additional charge."
Fans of the Orioles and Nationals had to wait quite a long time for a streaming option for the teams' games. MASN is not offered on major streaming services, which prompted cord-cutters to miss many of the teams' games due to blackout while still living in the television market.
Now, with MASN+, fans can at long last stream the games of their hometown teams (hopefully at the appropriate price point).