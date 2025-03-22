Orioles Sign Veteran Starter Kyle Gibson to One-Year Deal
The 37-year-old Gibson is hoping to provide a consistent veteran arm to Baltimore's rotation.
The Baltimore Orioles have signed 37-year-old veteran starter Kyle Gibson to a one-year deal worth $5.25 million, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
The addition of Gibson comes after Grayson Rodriguez got hurt in spring training and will begin the regular season on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Gibson has made at least 30 starts in each of the past four seasons, and is back in Baltimore for a second stint after spending the 2023 season with the Orioles.
Gibson owns a career 4.52 ERA across his 12 seasons as a professional, and has 1,510 career strikeouts.
