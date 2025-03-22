SI

Orioles Sign Veteran Starter Kyle Gibson to One-Year Deal

The 37-year-old Gibson is hoping to provide a consistent veteran arm to Baltimore's rotation.

Mike McDaniel

The Baltimore Orioles signed veteran righty Kyle Gibson to a one-year deal.
The Baltimore Orioles signed veteran righty Kyle Gibson to a one-year deal. / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles have signed 37-year-old veteran starter Kyle Gibson to a one-year deal worth $5.25 million, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The addition of Gibson comes after Grayson Rodriguez got hurt in spring training and will begin the regular season on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Gibson has made at least 30 starts in each of the past four seasons, and is back in Baltimore for a second stint after spending the 2023 season with the Orioles.

Gibson owns a career 4.52 ERA across his 12 seasons as a professional, and has 1,510 career strikeouts.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB