Oswaldo Cabrera Shared an Incredibly Uplifting Message After Suffering Brutal Injury
Oswaldo Cabrera, the New York Yankees utility man, suffered a brutal injury while scoring a run earlier this week. Cabrera tagged up on an Aaron Judge fly ball and got home in time to score, but missed the plate. As he turned to dive back and touch home, Cabrera fractured his ankle and was stretchered off into an ambulance on the field.
In a post on Instagram Thursday night, Cabrera thanked his family, friends, fans and teammates and assured them that their support had already taken him from a dark place and put a smile on his face.
"After such a sad night for me, having so many negative thoughts after twisting my ankle so brutally, in so much pain, I went to try to sleep so I wouldn’t give in to more bad thoughts," Cabrera wrote on Instagram. "When I woke up, one of the first things I did was grab my phone. I didn’t have hundreds, I had THOUSANDS of messages from my family, friends, fans, agents, coaches, teammates…—I simply had messages from EVERYONE. I dropped the phone on the bed and with a big SMILE on my face, the first thing I could say was “God, how blessed I am.” Maybe it’s because it’s only after going through something like this that you realize the love that surrounds us. And TODAY, after a successful surgery with an excellent medical team and God, with my parents, my fiancée and my agent, my heart full of love, I want to THANK YOU ALL. Thank you for worrying about me, for every message, for keeping me in your prayers, for making me feel so supported. This is something that my family and I will never forget!"
In the middle of Mental Health Awareness Month, Cabrera's situation is a great reminder that sometimes just reaching out to someone can make a big difference. And when a few hundred people do it, it can make a professional athlete who just suffered a catastrophic, season-ending injury and reminded them how lucky they really are. It clearly meant the world to the 26-year old.
"My return to the field begins today," Cabrera continued. "Thanks to you, I feel more motivated than ever. So, with the strength I’ve always had and all this beautiful energy that you all give to me , I tell you that I will return, and I will return even stronger to continue giving my best every day. I LOVE U ALL❤️"
Cabrera then posted even more in his comments.
"Couple more beautiful things I didn't mention about all this," Cabrera continued in his own replies. "1- I know all my teammates would have loved to come see me that same night, but access to the hospital was restricted. Also, as soon as the game ended, besides the coaches and trainers (people I love very much, by the way), my captain Aaron Judge and another of my favorite people, Anthony Volpe, were there. They didn't have to be there, but they still went without even having anything in their stomachs.
2- Tim, thank you, men. All the Yankees' trainers, but you, Tim, were like my angel when I was at home plate, calming me down and grabbing me like a child. You made all that tuff moment a little better with everything you did.
3- Yankees Organization and Steinbrenner family, you guys take care of me in the best way, and me and my family are so grateful for that, an we can’t thank you enough!
4- My fiancée, my mom and dad, my agent they took a fly right after everything happened, just to take care of me and make sure that I’m safe, I can’t be more grateful for having all you guys in my life, Los amo mucho❤️"
It's great to see this horrible moment somehow turned into a positive and inspiring one.