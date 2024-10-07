SI

Padres Made History While Hammering Dodgers in Game 2 of NLDS

Ryan Phillips

Fernando Tatis Jr. had two home runs during the Padres' 10-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS.
Fernando Tatis Jr. had two home runs during the Padres' 10-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres had a blast Sunday night while blowing out the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS. They made some history along the way, too.

The Padres crushed six home runs in a 10–2 win at Dodger Stadium. Those six home runs tied the MLB postseason record for a single game. But, they became the first team in MLB playoff history to hit six home runs on the road.

The other teams to hit six home runs in a single postseason game were the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2023 NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, and the 2015 Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals. Both teams were at home. And both wound up winning those series.

All six home runs are below.

1. Fernando Tatis

2. David Peralta

3. Jackson Merrill

4. Xander Bogaerts

5. Kyle Higashioka

6. Fernando Tatis Jr. (again)

Quite an onslaught from the Padres in a game that got really chippy and even downright ugly at times.

The series is now tied 1–1. Game 3 will be on Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego.

