Padres Manager Has One Request for Fans As NLDS vs. Dodgers Heads to San Diego
Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres got heated, to say the least.
Dodgers fans caused a delay in the game after they started throwing objects onto the field, specifically at outfielders Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. It continued on to Dodgers fans throwing things at the Padres' bullpen. Not a good look at Dodger Stadium.
So, ahead of the Padres hosting the Dodgers for Game 3 in San Diego on Tuesday, manager Mike Shildt had a simple message to the fans, which took a not-so-subtle jab at Dodgers fans while quoting a famous line from the movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.
"We're back to San Diego with a very, very loud, raucous, aggressive, hungry crowd that's going to be super excited and going to be getting after it," Shildt said. "But I know also that we'll stay classy, San Diego."
The Padres don't want their fans acting like how fans did in Game 2. We'll see what the environment is like at Petco Park on Tuesday night.