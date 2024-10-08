SI

Padres Manager Has One Request for Fans As NLDS vs. Dodgers Heads to San Diego

Dodgers fans threw objects at Padres players during Game 2.

Madison Williams

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates hitting a two-run home run in the dugout.
San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates hitting a two-run home run in the dugout. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres got heated, to say the least.

Dodgers fans caused a delay in the game after they started throwing objects onto the field, specifically at outfielders Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. It continued on to Dodgers fans throwing things at the Padres' bullpen. Not a good look at Dodger Stadium.

So, ahead of the Padres hosting the Dodgers for Game 3 in San Diego on Tuesday, manager Mike Shildt had a simple message to the fans, which took a not-so-subtle jab at Dodgers fans while quoting a famous line from the movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

"We're back to San Diego with a very, very loud, raucous, aggressive, hungry crowd that's going to be super excited and going to be getting after it," Shildt said. "But I know also that we'll stay classy, San Diego."

The Padres don't want their fans acting like how fans did in Game 2. We'll see what the environment is like at Petco Park on Tuesday night.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

