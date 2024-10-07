SI

Fans at Dodger Stadium Threw Objects Into Padres Bullpen During NLDS Game 2

Ryan Phillips

Umpires and security guards gather as objects are thrown onto the field at Dodger Stadium.
Umpires and security guards gather as objects are thrown onto the field at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers got really chippy during Game 2 of the NLDS and it's safe to say the Dodgers' fans didn't cover themselves in glory during the proceedings.

During San Diego's 10–2 win, the game was delayed before the bottom of the seventh inning because fans were throwing things on the field. But this wasn't some harmless knuckleheads tossing junk onto the field. They were throwing objects at Padres players.

First, two baseballs were fired at left fielder Jurickson Profar. Then several objects were launched in the direction of Fernando Tatis Jr. in right field. As if that wasn't bad enough, video has surfaced of fans throwing objects at Padres pitchers in the bullpen.

In the video below you can see something come flying in as the Padres and a staffer attempt to avoid it. Then a number of the Padres' pitchers go after the fans.

It's unclear what was thrown.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

