Fans at Dodger Stadium Threw Objects Into Padres Bullpen During NLDS Game 2
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers got really chippy during Game 2 of the NLDS and it's safe to say the Dodgers' fans didn't cover themselves in glory during the proceedings.
During San Diego's 10–2 win, the game was delayed before the bottom of the seventh inning because fans were throwing things on the field. But this wasn't some harmless knuckleheads tossing junk onto the field. They were throwing objects at Padres players.
First, two baseballs were fired at left fielder Jurickson Profar. Then several objects were launched in the direction of Fernando Tatis Jr. in right field. As if that wasn't bad enough, video has surfaced of fans throwing objects at Padres pitchers in the bullpen.
In the video below you can see something come flying in as the Padres and a staffer attempt to avoid it. Then a number of the Padres' pitchers go after the fans.
It's unclear what was thrown.