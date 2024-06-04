Padres’ Matt Waldron Had Fans in Awe With the Nastiest Knuckleball of the MLB Season
Fans rightfully could't stop watching replays of this pitch.
In this story:
San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron continues to be one of the coolest pitchers in baseball and it's all becacuse of one pitch that he has mastered—the knuckleball.
Waldron has been baffling hitters for a while now with a pitch that often travels at pretty low speeds but with really low spin rates that make it look like the ball is dancing through the air.
He threw a beautiful one for a called strike during Tuesday night's 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels that his catcher had a tough time grabbing. Good on the ump for making the right call on this nasty pitch:
Fans loved it:
