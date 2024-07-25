Padres’ Matt Waldron Made Nationals Hitter Look So Silly With Ridiculous Knuckleball
San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron has brought the knuckleball back to Major League Baseball and we're all grateful for it, as there is nothing like watching one of those beautiful pitches float to home plate, leaving batters, and sometimes catchers, guessing where it will go.
Waldron picked up his sixth win of the season Wednesday night when the Padres beat the Nationals, 12-3 on the road. One of his filthiest knuckleballs of the season didn't get called a strike but it sure made Washington's Juan Yepez look silly, as he almost dove out of the way of a pitch that never really left the middle of plate.
Look at what this nasty 74-mph pitch did to Yepez:
Goodness. And yeah, looks like the ump missed one there.
Fans were rightfully in awe of it: