Padres’ Matt Waldron Made Nationals Hitter Look So Silly With Ridiculous Knuckleball

Fans were rightfully in awe of this pitch.

Andy Nesbitt

Padres pitcher Matt Waldron threw another absolutely filthy knuckleball against the Nationals.
San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron has brought the knuckleball back to Major League Baseball and we're all grateful for it, as there is nothing like watching one of those beautiful pitches float to home plate, leaving batters, and sometimes catchers, guessing where it will go.

Waldron picked up his sixth win of the season Wednesday night when the Padres beat the Nationals, 12-3 on the road. One of his filthiest knuckleballs of the season didn't get called a strike but it sure made Washington's Juan Yepez look silly, as he almost dove out of the way of a pitch that never really left the middle of plate.

Look at what this nasty 74-mph pitch did to Yepez:

Goodness. And yeah, looks like the ump missed one there.

Fans were rightfully in awe of it:

Andy Nesbitt

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

