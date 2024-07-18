Paul Skenes Brilliantly Explains Why Some of His Bad Pitches Help Make Him Great
Since earning a promotion to the big leagues, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes has been arguably the best pitcher in MLB. He earned the start for the National League at the All-Star Game after just 11 major league appearances and impressed with a scoreless first inning.
The 22-year-old has been lighting up the radar gun all season, throwing over 100 mph with ease during his starts for the Pirates. With such velocity can occasionally come a lapse in control, though Skenes hasn't struggled much in that regard.
Still, when he does misfire or throw a bad pitch, the rookie told the Pitching Ninja Rob Friedman that he still tries to make the most of the pitch.
"It's just using your misses," said Skenes when Friedman asked if he attempts to tunnel his pitches. "It's (only) a waste pitch if you don't use it."
The rookie credited a clip Friedman shared on social media from the 2021 postseason as his part of his inspiration for pitch tunneling. He referred to an at-bat between Freddie Freeman and Zac Gallen in which Gallen threw a high fastball and a knuckle curve consecutively, successfully deceiving Freeman.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star struck out looking on what appeared to be a very hittable pitch, but the overlay told a much different story, showing just how deceptive the back-to-back pitches were.
Clearly, that caught Skenes' attention, and he's worked to implement it more into his own game.
Despite having made just 11 starts in MLB, Skenes is already approaching the game like a seasoned veteran, making the most of each pitch even when one gets away from him.