SI

Paul Skenes Got Special Hall of Fame Honor After Scoreless MLB All-Star Game Start

Skenes worked a scoreless first inning against the heart of the American League batting order.

Tim Capurso

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates (30) looks on in the first inning against the American League during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates (30) looks on in the first inning against the American League during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes has lived up to seemingly every challenge during his stellar rookie year, and Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, a 5-3 loss for the National League, was no different.

And the Baseball Hall of Fame was watching.

Skenes, the sixth-youngest pitcher to earn the starting nod in the Midsummer Classic at 22 years old, proceeded to work his way through a scoreless first inning against MLB's leader in batting average in Steven Kwan, 2023 American League Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson, four-time Silver Slugger Juan Soto and '22 American League MVP Aaron Judge, the league leader in home runs.

Skenes allowed just a walk to Soto, needing only 16 pitches to dispatch the AL in the first frame. Then, the Baseball Hall of Fame came calling for Skenes's hat.

In addition to Skenes's cap, the Hall also came calling for the cap worn by Chicago Cubs rookie Shota Imanaga, who joined some rare company of Japanese-born pitchers to make their debuts in the MLB All-Star Game.

Finally, the jersey worn by Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, whose two-run home run propelled the AL to a victory and earned him MVP honors for the contest, is Cooperstown-bound.

With the victory, the AL has now won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB