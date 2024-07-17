Paul Skenes Got Special Hall of Fame Honor After Scoreless MLB All-Star Game Start
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes has lived up to seemingly every challenge during his stellar rookie year, and Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, a 5-3 loss for the National League, was no different.
And the Baseball Hall of Fame was watching.
Skenes, the sixth-youngest pitcher to earn the starting nod in the Midsummer Classic at 22 years old, proceeded to work his way through a scoreless first inning against MLB's leader in batting average in Steven Kwan, 2023 American League Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson, four-time Silver Slugger Juan Soto and '22 American League MVP Aaron Judge, the league leader in home runs.
Skenes allowed just a walk to Soto, needing only 16 pitches to dispatch the AL in the first frame. Then, the Baseball Hall of Fame came calling for Skenes's hat.
In addition to Skenes's cap, the Hall also came calling for the cap worn by Chicago Cubs rookie Shota Imanaga, who joined some rare company of Japanese-born pitchers to make their debuts in the MLB All-Star Game.
Finally, the jersey worn by Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, whose two-run home run propelled the AL to a victory and earned him MVP honors for the contest, is Cooperstown-bound.
With the victory, the AL has now won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games.