Paul Skenes Gave Girlfriend Livvy Dunne Perfect Baseball Card of Their Dog
Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is known for his on-mound prowess as one of the bright young flamethrowers in Major League Baseball, but Skenes has also earned recognition for his relationship with fellow athlete, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.
Dunne turned 22 on Oct. 1, and Skenes gifted her the perfect present: a baseball card featuring Dunne and the dog that the couple shares named Roux.
Here are some back-of-the-baseball card stats for Roux. Roux, the 55-pound English Retriever was born June 29, 2023.
Roux's favorite activity? Chewing on sticks.
Roux's favorite human? Livvy Dunne
Roux's favorite food? Steak
The birthday card is "elite" as Dunne referred to in her Snapchat post. But it may not be as elite as Skenes's baseball card by the time his career is done.
Skenes was called up to the major leagues this past spring and was so impressive that he was named the National League starter in the All-Star game as a rookie.
Skenes finished his first baseball season with an 11-3 record over 23 starts in 133.0 innings pitched. He struck out 170 hitters and posted an impressive 1.96 ERA.
If his first season is any indication, it could be quite the career ahead for Skenes.