Paul Skenes Was Locked in Watching Livvy Dunne Nail New Routine in LSU's Win

The sports power couple is back doing big things.

Andy Nesbitt

Livvy Dunne and the LSU Tigers kicked off their season with a win over Iowa State on Friday.
The LSU gymnastics team kicked off its 2025 season Friday night in front front of over 12,000 people at home, and after unveiling their 2024 national championship banner they were able to hold off Iowa State and get a 197.300-194.100 win.

One of the fans in attendance was Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year was in attendance to watch his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, kick off her fifth and final season at LSU.

Dunne had a great start to her year, too, as she nailed her debut on the beam. Skenes was locked in for this performance:

Dunne also shined on her floor routine:

LSU looks primed for another championship run.

Andy Nesbitt
