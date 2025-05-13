Paul Skenes Makes Decision on Representing United States in World Baseball Classic
When the United States seeks to regain the World Baseball Classic title in 2026, it will have the service of one of its best pitchers.
Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Paul Skenes will suit up for the Americans in next year's tournament, USA Baseball announced Tuesday morning.
Skenes, 22, was the National League's Rookie of the Year and an All-Star in 2024. He finished third in the league's Cy Young voting, and has a 2.63 ERA through an MLB-high nine starts so far in 2025.
The United States has participated in all five editions of the WBC. It won the 2017 event, was the runner-up in 2023, and finished in third place in 2009.
In the '26 event, the Americans are grouped with Mexico, Italy, Great Britain and Brazil. They will play group-stage games at Daikin Park in Houston beginning on March 6.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge was previously announced as the United States captain on April 14.