SI

Paul Skenes Makes Decision on Representing United States in World Baseball Classic

The much-loved tournament is just under a year away.

Patrick Andres

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the United States seeks to regain the World Baseball Classic title in 2026, it will have the service of one of its best pitchers.

Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Paul Skenes will suit up for the Americans in next year's tournament, USA Baseball announced Tuesday morning.

Skenes, 22, was the National League's Rookie of the Year and an All-Star in 2024. He finished third in the league's Cy Young voting, and has a 2.63 ERA through an MLB-high nine starts so far in 2025.

The United States has participated in all five editions of the WBC. It won the 2017 event, was the runner-up in 2023, and finished in third place in 2009.

In the '26 event, the Americans are grouped with Mexico, Italy, Great Britain and Brazil. They will play group-stage games at Daikin Park in Houston beginning on March 6.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge was previously announced as the United States captain on April 14.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB