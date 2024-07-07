Paul Skenes's Historic Selection Highlights Full MLB All-Star Team Rosters
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes made history on Sunday night, as he became the first overall pick in MLB history to become an All-Star the following season.
Skenes was named to his first All-Star team just 10 starts into his major league career. The 22-year-old Skenes is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA, and has allowed just 14 earned runs in 59.1 innings pitched. He has also amassed 78 strikeouts and a 6.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
After Major League Baseball announced its All-Star starters earlier this week, the reserves were named for both the American League and National League on Sunday night to round out both rosters. Here's the full list of the American League and National League reserves.
American League Pitchers
- LHP Garrett Crochet, White Sox
- LHP Tarik Skubal, Tigers
- RHP Tanner Houck, Red Sox
- RHP Seth Lugo, Royals
- LHP Cole Ragans, Royals
- RHP Logan Gilbert, Mariners
- RHP Corbin Burnes, Orioles
- LHP Tyler Anderson, Angels
- RHP Mason Miller, Athletics
- RHP Kirby Yates, Rangers
- RHP Clay Holmes, Yankees
- RHP Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
National League Pitchers
- LHP Ranger Suarez, Phillies
- RHP Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers
- LHP Shota Imanaga, Cubs
- RHP Reynaldo Lopez, Braves
- RHP Logan Webb, Giants
- RHP Paul Skenes, Pirates
- LHP Chris Sale, Braves
- RHP Zack Wheeler, Phillies
- RHP Ryan Helsley, Cardinals
- LHP Tanner Scott, Marlins
- RHP Robert Suarez, Padres
- LHP Matt Strahm, Phillies
- RHP Jeff Hoffman, Phillies
American League Position Player Reserves
- C Salvador Perez, Royals
- SS Carlos Correa, Twins
- 3B Rafael Devers, Red Sox
- 2B Marcus Semien, Rangers
- OF Kyle Tucker, Astros
- 1B Josh Naylor, Guardians
- 3B Isaac Paredes, Rays
- SS Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
- OF Jarren Duran, Red Sox
- OF Riley Greene, Tigers
- DH David Fry, Guardians
National League Position Player Reserves
- C Will Smith, Dodgers
- SS Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- 1B Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
- OF Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers
- SS Elly De La Cruz, Reds
- SS CJ Abrams, Nationals
- 3B Ryan McMahon, Rockies
- OF Jackson Merrill, Padres
- OF Heliot Ramos, Giants
- OF Bryan Reynolds, Pirates
- DH Marcell Ozuna, Braves
- 1B Luis Arraez, Padres
- 1B Pete Alonso, Mets
The 2024 MLB All-Star game will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET at Global Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.