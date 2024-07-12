Pirates Manager Explains Why His Eyes Led Him to Pull Paul Skenes Amid No-Hitter
To the chagrin of some, Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton removed rookie starting pitcher Paul Skenes from Thursday's 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning, despite the fact that the ace had pitched seven no-hit innings.
But Shelton, citing his eyes, trusted what he saw and ultimately made the tough decision, as he explained to reporters following the game.
"He was tired," Shelton said. "It really didn't have anything to do with the pitch count. Everybody makes it about pitch counts ... It was about where he was at. It was about trusting your eyes, trusting him."
"When I went and talked to him after, after that, he was tired. They did a good job of wearing him down, and he gave us everything he had."
Skenes, incredibly, is just the fourth pitcher since 1893 to record multiple outings with 10-plus strikeouts and no hits allowed in a single season, joining Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan and three-time Cy Young award-winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, according to ESPN.
Skenes grinded through three innings, expending 63 pitches. But the Pirates ace was able to bear down after that, needing an economic 36 pitches to work through the ensuing four frames. Shelton, though, said he could detect some signs of fatigue from the 6'6" righthander.
"I think the stuff, just how his body was reacting," Shelton said. "I mean, even after the sixth we could tell he was getting a little bit tired. I think it's the first time we've seen it ... the volume he's had. But overall, the fact that he was able to go back, get through the seventh."
"It was really impressive. He did a great job."
Skenes, for what it's worth, told reporters he wanted to keep going.
"I mean, definitely wanted to finish it but throwing every six, five days, whatever it is now, definitely understand that side of it," Skenes said.
Skenes, 22, has been nothing short of sensational to kick off his career, getting off to a sublime 6-0 start with a 1.90 ERA and 89 strikeouts across 66 1/3 innings pitched. He was announced as an MLB All-Star on July 7 and is a candidate to start the Midsummer Classic.