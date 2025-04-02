Pedro Martinez Had Some Simple Advice for Pitchers Who Have to Face Aaron Judge
Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge is off to another hot start to the season with the New York Yankees, as he already has four home runs in just four games and is hitting .400. This comes after he crushed 58 dingers while leading the Yankees to the World Series.
Judge, who isn't using a torpedo bat, is one of the toughest batters for pitchers to face. Pedro Martinez, the legendary Hall of Famer who had some classic battles with the Yankees during his time with the Boston Red Sox, knows a thing or two about trying to get good hitters out. On Tuesday night he offered some simple advice to pitchers who have to face Judge.
"Pitcher advice: When you're up against Aaron Judge and find yourself in trouble... just walk him," Martinez tweeted.
While that doesn't exactly sound like something Martinez would have done during his prime, pitchers might want to listen to him on this one.