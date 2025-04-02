Yankees Make MLB History With 17 Home Runs Hit Through Four Games
The New York Yankees are off to a hot start to the 2025 season, especially at the plate.
Through almost four full games, the Yankees have hit 17 home runs, which is now a new MLB record for the most home runs hit to start out the season in that span. Anthony Volpe hit the 17th home run on Tuesday night as the Yankees faced the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Yankees are coming off of breaking their own franchise record on Saturday after they crushed nine home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers. This was the most home runs hit in a single game by the Yankees in their history. Aaron Judge also made franchise history by becoming the first player to hit four home runs in the first three games of a season.
Maybe their success has to do with the team's new "torpedo" bats that have taken the MLB world by storm. The Yankees designed these bats that were fatter on the barrel towards the label and thinned out towards the tip—they look somewhat like bowling pin. So far, the torpedo bats seem to be working out in New York's favor as they can't stop hitting homers.